Bella Vista assisted living facility hosts luau-themed COVID-19 vaccination event

“Hopefully after we get both shots, we can be a little bit more free."

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents and staff members at a Bella Vista assisted living facility rolled up their sleeves and got their COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, January 29.

KNWA/FOX 24 was there for the long-awaited moment.

On Friday, 180 staff members and residents at Concordia of Bella Vista “rode the wave” to a COVID-19 free community as they got their first round of vaccinations.

The theme was luau.

WERE YOU EXCITED TO GET THE VACCINE?

Very definitely. MOLLY HARDY, RESIDENT, CONCORDIA OF BELLA VISTA



Oh, I’m excited. Let’s do it. JOYCE SHELDON, RESIDENT, CONCORDIA OF BELLA VISTA



I am excited. I just can’t hardly wait. MICHAEL MCCONNELL, RESIDENT, CONCORDIA OF BELLA VISTA







Residents were eager to get this first round of vaccinations under their belts.

I’m 84 and I don’t have a worry in the world. MICHAEL MCCONNELL, RESIDENT, CONCORDIA OF BELLA VISTA

“No sleeves, they can pick wherever they want,” Concordia of Bella Vista Resident Joyce Sheldon said.

They told KNWA/FOX 24 they are hopeful this is a step in the right different.

“We still need to wear our masks and social distance until most everybody gets vaccinated.” Sheldon said.

Not being able to get out as much, it’s just been a little difficult to adjust to. MOLLY HARDY, RESIDENT, CONCORDIA OF BELLA VISTA

Governor Asa Hutchinson has continued to stress the challenge of getting consent forms for long-term care residents wanting the vaccine, but Concordia of Bella Vista staff members said it hasn’t been much of challenge.

Concordia of Bella Vista Director of Health Services, Ranae Lipsmeyer, said the facility partnered with CVS, who gave them the consent forms before the vaccination clinic.

Lipsmeyer said with the help of employees and even residents, they were able to get the forms filled out in a timely fashion.

They picked everything up last night and got everything put in the computer, so this has just been a really smooth process. RENAE LIPSMEYER, DIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES, CONCORDIA



Lipsmeyer said the facility had 98-percent of residents get vaccinated.