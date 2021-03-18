Bella Vista Fire Department helps distribute vaccines

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department is pitching in once again to make sure Arkansans are getting vaccinated.

Today, the fire department, along with Northwest Health and volunteer paramedics held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

The Bella Vista Fire Department’s Battallion Chief Ronnie Crupper says the appointments are filling up quickly with the addition of phase 1C.

“As soon as they announced 1C, we filled up in about 30 minutes. So we plan on doing more of these in the future.”

Crupper says the best way to find out about upcoming vaccine clinics is to check out the Northwest Arkansas Council calendar to find the dates and times of clinics.

