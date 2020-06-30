Bella Vista urges residents to wear masks

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista wants its residents to wear a face mask.

The Bella Vista City Council held a special meeting on Monday, June 29, to vote on a new resolution.

The resolution pointed out Governor Asa Hutchinson’s executive order prohibiting cities from imposing health restrictions that are tougher than the state’s directives.

This resolution by the Bella Vista City Council just strongly encourages everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for masks and social distancing.

I think we need to do better, especially with the increase in positive cases. I looked in the grocery stores, I looked at various businesses, and I looked in the restaurants. There’s better compliance I believe that be can done here. BELLA VISTA CITY COUNCIL

The resolution passed unanimously.