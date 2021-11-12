Bells are ringing; The Salvation Army of NWA kicks off red kettle campaign

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s that time of the year, the holidays are approaching and you will be hearing bells ringing on your next trip to the grocery store. The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas is kicking off its red kettle campaign.

Area Commander, Captain Joshua Robinett says the campaign is critical to the Salvation Army. The money raised gives them the ability to continue to meet the needs of the community.

“This last year, the Salvation Army was able to provide over 29,000 nights of shelter through our two housing-focused shelters. Out of the people who stayed there, 308 people were able to transition out into housing of their own. 107,000 meals were served in Northwest Arkansas and 24,000 food boxes were distributed during the pandemic. Over $200,000 of financial assistance went to families in need in Northwest Arkansas,” said Robinett.

THE SALVATION ARMY’S RED KETTLE CAMPAIGN

Local stores in NWA

Monday – Saturday; 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Nov. 12 until Christmas Eve

Register to volunteer @ RegisterToRing.com

Volunteers are the ones stationed at stores across the region ringing the bells and helping raise money for the Salvation Army. Robinett says they are a big part of the campaign efforts.

“They play a huge role. We have over 10,000 volunteer hours to fill throughout Northwest Arkansas. You don’t have to do it alone, you can sign up as a group. We just ask that you do at least 3 hours at a time block. Volunteers are just critical to the success of this campaign,” said Robinett.

If you are not comfortable being a bell ringer in person, you can sign up to do it virtually and still raise some money for the Salvation Army.

“Just come happy, cheerful and ready to engage the community. All you need is to sign up. We will provide you with everything you need, a disposable apron, PPE and someone will be in contact with you,” said Robinett.

He adds that all of the money raised supports programs and emergency services that benefit your local communities.