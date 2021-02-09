Benton and Washington Counties hold special elections

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s elections day. Voters in Gentry, Prairie Grove and Farmington all have the opportunity to make their voices heard on several issues for Tuesday’s special elections.

Gentry registered voters will decide whether or not alcohol sales will be allowed within the city limits on Sundays. This would be for off premises consumption between the hours of 10 am to midnight.

Benton County Communications Director, Channing Barker said turnout for early voting has been pretty slow. She expects more people to come out and vote Tuesday, election day.

Voters will see many of the same safety measures in place from the November elections. She advises folks voting in person to plan ahead.

“That means taking all of the precautions we have been taking for nearly a year now; social distancing, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer. We will be sanitizing the voting machines after every use,” said Barker.

Election day polls — Gentry Special Election

First Baptist church of gentry

232 W. Main street

7:30 am – 7:30 pm

Over in Washington county, there are two special elections. Farmington School District approved a rollback of the current millage and voters will decide whether or not to restructure its current debt. If approved the district will use the additional revenue for the expansion of two of its elementary schools and build a new junior high school.

In Prairie Grove, voters are asked to re-examine two sales taxes to pay for bonds. If approved it will go towards finishing off the old bonds and financing new projects – like road, sewer and drainage improvements.

There are two poll locations in Washington County. The Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington and the Prairie Grove Christian Church in Prairie Grove.

“When it comes down to it, the way you see change is at the local level. Any opportunity you have to cast a ballot is your choice. You have the freedom to choose to vote and the option to choose not to vote and we respect that.”

Make sure to have your ID with you and you will also be given a stylus to cast your ballot.

All polling locations close at 7:30 Tuesday night.