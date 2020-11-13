Benton and Washington counties to certify election results

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Local election officials entering the final stretch of the general election, the certification of the results.

Friday is the last day election officials can accept military and overseas ballots. Once everything is processed and counted the election can be certified.

Director of Elections for Washington County Jennifer Price said then it is all about getting the final paperwork completed.

Elected candidates will receive their certification and a swearing ceremony will take place for them by January 1st. Some cities had special elections and those all have to be certified.

The election commission signs off on everything and it all heads to the secretary of state.

Price said it is an immediate certification.

Same scene in Benton County, Election Coordinator, Kim Dennison said it is wrapping up on their end.

“We have a great process and it worked well in Benton county and I will continue to do with it until something breaks,” said Dennison.

“For us it’s a relief to reach this point because we know that every eligible ballot has been counted,” said Price.

Election officials tell us that all of the ballots are stored away for two years before they are destroyed.

Dennison said she was really pleased with how the election went. As they are finishing up the paperwork for this election, they are already switching gear working on the runoff elections coming up.

Price said voters can expect the same process for runoff elections but on a much smaller scale. Registered voters can vote early, vote the day of election or use an absentee ballot.

Price said voters will need to bring their ID and will again use a stylus to cast their ballots.

“We will still implement all the COVID-19 procedures we had in place for the general election, just because it’s a smaller election doesn’t mean that we are not taking it seriously and wanting to make sure that we keep our poll workers and voters safe,”said Price.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, November 24. In Benton county residents can vote early at the county clerks offices in Bentonville and Rogers. In Washington county, early voting will take place at the courthouse.

More voting centers will be available in both counties on election day, Tuesday, December 1st.

Price said runoff elections don’t typically have a large turnout and they expect to have this election certified within 10 days of the election day.

Both Benton and Washington counties plan to have its election results certified some time Friday.