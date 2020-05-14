Benton Co. leaders consider hiring freeze

Judge Barry Moehring says essential operations will not be impacted by this

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton County leaders consider implementing a hiring freeze as the economy takes a hit from the ongoing pandemic.

Finance Committee Chairman Tom Allen tells us county offices will need to operate with the number of employees they have now and current open positions will go unfilled for the rest of the year.

He says the majority of those positions fall under the county judge and sheriff’s office.

Judge Barry Moehring says the freeze is a signal that they need to think about the revenue impacts that are coming.

He says essential operations will not be impacted by this.

“When you call 911 you’ll still get a dispatcher, you need a sheriff’s deputy – they’re still out on there on patrol,” Moehring said. “Sheriff is still absolutely functioning and overseeing the jail to the same extent as always.”

“We do have some money in the reserves that we are trying to hold onto right now because we may need those reserves in September, october if the economy doesn’t turn around,” Allen said.

The Committee of the Whole will vote on the hiring freeze during Tuesday evening’s meeting.