Benton Co. new courtroom under construction

Driving through Bentonville, you might notice quite a bit of construction with one project being the addition of a new courtroom.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Benton Co. Judge Barry Moehring says the new courtroom will house the new Circuit Court Judge Christine Horwart.

A new judge was added to keep up with the increase of court dockets coming in, as the county population continues to grow.

The new courthouse will be 5,500 sq feet and will include a new lobby, a more efficient security station, two elevators, more restrooms and additional parking.

Judge Moehring calls it a good compromise after voters turned down a plan in 2019 that would’ve built a whole new court facility.

“It allows us to build one courtroom on our budget,” Judge Moehring said. “It accommodates the judge we have coming in now, there’s no tax increase and really we are handling it out of reserves with short-term debt at a very low interest rate so the financial impact is very minimal.”

Judge Moehring says this is just a temporary fix.

If the county continues to grow at the rate it is now, another judge may need to be added in the next five to seven years which will require even more space.