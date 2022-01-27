BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County deputies will soon have an extra set of eyes.

The sheriff’s office is spending $633,000 on a new body camera system.

The sheriff’s office has been using body microphones to record, but they often lose connection when away from the patrol cars.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway says the cameras will add an extra layer of transparency.

“The main benefit is not only collecting evidence and documenting a case but for the protection of the officer,” Holloway said.

The sheriff’s office expects to be fully using the body cameras around the end of February or early March. Every deputy will have to wear one.