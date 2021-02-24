Benton County Detention Center hosts book drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Detention Center is hosting a book drive to replenish the inmate book cart.

The drive comes just weeks after the ACLU called for the sheriff’s office to give more reading material to inmates.

It started on Monday and so far, the community has responded.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said, “We’ve been very fortunate to have the public reach out. With all those book lovers that just want to help and I guess let everyone else enjoy what they like to do, too.”

The book drive is scheduled to continue through Friday, but the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says at the rate donations are coming in, they may not have space for any more books by that time.

