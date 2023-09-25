BENTON COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KXNW) — The 119th annual Benton County Fair is just around the corner, set to take place from September 26-30.

With preparations in full swing, fairgoers can expect a week filled with rides, music and livestock shows.

The county’s fairgrounds are buzzing with activity as officials and volunteers work to prepare for the grand opening.

To make sure attendees have an unforgettable experience, every detail is addressed, from the safety of amusement rides to the organization of musical acts and livestock exhibitions.

One key figure at the heart of these preparations is Susan Koehler, the fair and events manager. Koehler emphasizes not only the excitement for fair, but also the importance of the agriculture.

“Agriculture is still a really big part of Benton County. We will be celebrating our past while also looking to the future. Our exhibits are up, our expanded quilt section. There is just a lot of art and a lot of cool things for people to see and, of course, our commercial vendors will have a lot of information and education booths,” said Koehler.

For those planning to visit Tuesday through Thursday, tickets will be available for just $10. As the weekend approaches, the ticket price will be adjusted to $15 for Friday and Saturday.