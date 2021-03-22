Benton County homeless community gets free haircuts

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to the hair stylists who sharpened their skills while giving back to the community!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The homeless community in Benton County got a fresh new hairdo at no cost at all, thanks to a Rogers cosmetology school.

Every time I get my haircut, I feel like I can take on the world and so I just if I can give anyone that feeling, I will. MAKENZIE MEYER, STUDENT, ACADEMY OF PROFESSIONAL COSMETOLOGY



Stylists from the Academy of Professional Cosmetology in Rogers were hard at work on Monday, March 22, as they gave haircuts to people, such as Amanda Muro, who are staying at the Salvation Army in Bentonville.

“If it wasn’t for this place, me and my husband would probably be on the street right now,” Muro told KNWA/FOX 24.

Muro said due to the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, which makes something as simple as a haircut — an out-of-reach expense.

“Right now, a lot of people are struggling, wondering if they’ll find a place to live or if they’re going to get another job,” Muro said. “Today is a day to make everyone feel extra special.”

Bryon Blackmon is a student at Academy of Professional Cosmetology.

He was the brains behind this coordinated idea.

“Being in this situation one time in my life, I just felt like I had to pay it forward in some type of way,” Blackmon told KNWA/FOX 24.

Knowing firsthand how it feels to be without a home, Blackmon as well as the other students were happy to lend their skills — to help those who are struggling to feel confident and hopefully, get back on their feet.