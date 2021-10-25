Benton County Jail worker placed on administrative leave following criminal investigation

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Benton County Jail Known As Toughest Around_-396288992356841306

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man who works in the Benton County Jail is on administrative leave because of a pending criminal investigation.

The man is being investigated by the Gravette Police Department.

Cpt. Bryan Smith with GPD did not say why the department is investigating the man, but confirmed that an interview with the man happened October 25.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the leave started October 20.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers