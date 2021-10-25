Benton County Jail worker placed on administrative leave following criminal investigation

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man who works in the Benton County Jail is on administrative leave because of a pending criminal investigation.

The man is being investigated by the Gravette Police Department.

Cpt. Bryan Smith with GPD did not say why the department is investigating the man, but confirmed that an interview with the man happened October 25.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the leave started October 20.

