Benton County Quorum Court discusses rental assistance program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When the first of the month rolls around during the pandemic, some Arkansas renters find it touch to pay their bills. One Benton County nonprofit leader said it’s important local government finds resources to help, and Tuesday the quorum court discussed an emergency rental assistant fund it plans to distribute.

Bill Crawford is the executive director for Helping Hands, a community-oriented nonprofit in Bentonville.

“Financially, [we help] with rent, utilities, medical costs, things like that,” Crawford said. “We also have a food pantry.”

Even before the pandemic started, some Northwest Arkansans struggled to pay rent. Job losses have increased the amount of people who need help.

“When you lose your income, that makes it especially difficult,” Crawford said. “We’re talking to people that’re three or four months behind on their rent.”

As the pandemic drags on, places like Helping Hands aren’t able to keep up their traditional services.

“Currently, we’ve kinda had to suspend part of our financial program simply because of lack of funds,” Crawford said. “We, like everybody else, took a huge hit in income last year.”

Tuesday, the Benton County Quorum Court had a committee of the whole meeting. Justices discussed a rental assistance program the county plans to create based on grant money they’ve applied for from the state, which received the funds from the federal government. Benton County should get a little more than $8 million.

“[This is] very timely to help people who are affected by COVID, and of course it helps people who might not have a roof over their head,” County Judge Barry Moehring said in the meeting.

It’s important to note the county doesn’t yet have the funds, so nobody can apply at this point. The county will release a joint press release with Washington County, which also applied for this grant money. They plan to joint together for a regional program, Moehring said.

Crawford said the money’s distribution is important to save people’s livelihoods.

“That would go a long ways and help a lot of people here in Benton County,” Crawford said.