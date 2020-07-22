Benton County Quorum Court unanimously sends resolutions to next meeting for vote

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court met Tuesday to discuss two resolutions: one supporting county law enforcement, the other supporting the Bill of Rights. Justices of the peace unanimously voted to send both to the next meeting, where they’ll be voted on.

Public comment featured a majority of participants who supported both resolutions.

The resolution to support county law enforcement came as a timely response to national movements calling for drastic changes in police departments. This particular resolution simply reiterated the county’s support and called on citizens to do the same. It asks for officers to not be “painted with a broad brush,” said Nathan Smith, Benton Co. Prosecutor.

“Law enforcement is the institution in our society that protects innocent life, that ensures that a person’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness actually has meaning,” Smith said.

Unlike ordinances, resolutions have no legal teeth. Still, Smith said statements are important reflections of how a society thinks, and he wrote a letter to the Quorum Court urging members to pass the resolution.

“In Benton County, we appreciate law enforcement officers for providing the umbrella of safety and security that we enjoy which actually allows us to be critical of our government, critical of law enforcement themselves,” Smith said.

Jon Comstock is a former Benton Co. circuit judge, and he said he doesn’t agree with the resolution in its current form.

“It’s like everybody’s putting their head in the sand and ignoring all the voices of protest, the First Amendment’s right to address government when you have grievances,” Comstock said. “We can’t want order so much that we’re not willing to let people take steps that are necessary to support their freedoms.”

“I’m against police abuse, just like I’m against child abuse, but that doesn’t make me against parents,” Comstock said. “Everybody ought to be able to get on board with that. I don’t think anybody condones excessive use of force by police officers.”

The second resolution concerned whether the county would take a stance behind the Bill of Rights, particularly the Second Amendment—the right to bear arms. An ordinance version of this would have had legal precedence but was voted down in an earlier meeting.

Michael Kalagias is the Chair of the Benton County Libertarians and played a role in drafting the original ordinance. He said he was disappointed to see more people show up in support of resolutions rather than tangible, legal measures.

“Today there were dozens of people who showed up for meaningless resolutions, so I would love to see that many people show up when there are actually things that matter,” Kalagias said.

The Quorum Court meets again July 30.