Benton County road crews fixing potholes caused by ice storm

KNWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County road crews were out today fixing potholes from the last ice storm.

J.T Thompson from the Benton County Road Department says crews have been working on fixing the roads every day since the severe weather in mid-February. “We’ve got a patch truck that holds hot asphalt. We’ll go out to wherever the area is and clean out the hole that’s there and put fresh hot asphalt back in it. And that keeps it from breaking down anymore,” Thompson said.

Thompson says if residents see pothole in their neighborhood, the best thing to do is call the road department so it can document the problem and make a work order.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
