Bentonville administrator hopes Crystal Bridges expansion promotes tourism

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art representatives announced Wednesday the museum will expand over the next few years. The CEO of Visit Bentonville said she thinks this’ll promote tourism in the area.

“It’s a huge impact into our community,” said Kalene Griffith, the CEO. “It’s going to bring in more people than we’ve seen in the past.”

The expansion will more than double gallery space, add a new bridge connecting two galleries, install a new temporary exhibit area and educational spaces.

“[It’ll bring] a café and and lots of new outdoor spaces, so it’s really thrilling,” said Rod Bigelow, the Executive Director of Crystal Bridges.

Griffith said expansion will be seen both in the museum and tourism.

“That’s the best thing about it for us is we get to introduce Crystal Bridges and Bentonville to visitors around the world,” Griffith said.

Alice Walton, daughter of the famed Sam Walton and founder of Crystal Bridges, said the expansion further gives children opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.