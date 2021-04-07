Bentonville administrator hopes Crystal Bridges expansion promotes tourism

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art representatives announced Wednesday the museum will expand over the next few years. The CEO of Visit Bentonville said she thinks this’ll promote tourism in the area.

“It’s a huge impact into our community,” said Kalene Griffith, the CEO. “It’s going to bring in more people than we’ve seen in the past.”

The expansion will more than double gallery space, add a new bridge connecting two galleries, install a new temporary exhibit area and educational spaces.

“[It’ll bring] a café and and lots of new outdoor spaces, so it’s really thrilling,” said Rod Bigelow, the Executive Director of Crystal Bridges.

Griffith said expansion will be seen both in the museum and tourism.

“That’s the best thing about it for us is we get to introduce Crystal Bridges and Bentonville to visitors around the world,” Griffith said.

Alice Walton, daughter of the famed Sam Walton and founder of Crystal Bridges, said the expansion further gives children opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers