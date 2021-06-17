Bentonville Bike Fest is here!! BMX riders, Competitions, Live music & more

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bike enthusiasts get excited because a biking festival is coming to town. The pandemic forced several festivals to shut down last year, one being the Bentonville Bike Festival. The Founder & CEO, Kenny Belaey tells us after months of being locked in it feels like he is throwing a big bike party.

It’s going to be an action-packed weekend – with demo bikes, pro riders doing tricks, competitions, panels and live music. There are multiple ramps and different courses being built for this event.

Several pro athletes, local BMX teams, and freestylers will also be rolling in and showing off their skills on the wheels

Belay says he couldn’t think of a better place to kick off this festival.

“People come to bike to Bentonville, and it’s a no-brainer that you come to bike at the MBC (mountain bike capital) of the world. If you can do it on a weekend like this… People are going to come from all over the world to come and ride here and have a good time,” said Belaey.

He adds that the Bentonville festival is all about celebrating the biking culture in Northwest Arkansas and beyond and bringing people together. As a pro athlete, himself he understands the benefits of biking and having a region that supports ridership.

He tells us he was attracted to Bentonville because of its booming trails and initiatives to promote and grow a safe biking community. Whether it is recreational, for sport, or for transportation, Balaey says Bentonville continues to be a trailblazer when it comes to biking.

“In that time they build 400 miles of trails with jumps and ramps and bridges and I was like.. Oh, holly molly!! Like, I couldn’t believe what they have done. I think cities worldwide should really invest the way that they did here because trails and exercising is not just a way to transport but a way to express yourself.”

If you’re trying to come out here’s what you need to know

BENTONVILLE BIKE FEST