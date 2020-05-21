Bentonville Chamber of Commerce helping small business

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Chamber of Commerce held a virtual luncheon with four panelist to discuss how to get small businesses back on their feet.

First National Bank NWA said it’s important to develop a relationship with your banker to help with loans. Start-up junkie discussed the process of building your business at an early stage.The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center said it’s received funding to extend its reach to more owners across NWA.

Runway Group, is run by Stewart Walton, the head of Governor Hutchinson’s economic recovery task force. Cobb said this group helps businesses understand the process behind the governor’s decisions.

Cobb said the speakers all have a hand in helping Northwest Arkansas businesses not only survive, but thrive.

“When you look at all the advantages Northwest Arkansas has from a quality of life standpoint, we can’t maintain that without small businesses.” Cobb said.

Since the pandemic began, Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center Director, Mary Beth Brooks said there have been many owners looking for support from getting PPE to loans.

“If they can’t survive, and they don’t have the resources available to help them, that would really change the dynamics of our community.” Brooks said.

Cobb urges anyone who need help in these areas to connect and reach out to the chamber on social media, and attend future meetings. You can find link to their website here, Build Bentonville Small Business Support.