Breakdown of Bentonville mask ordinance

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville City Council members unanimously passed a mask ordinance on Tuesday, July 14.

The ordinance requires people to wear face coverings according to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines — meaning wearing a mask is strongly encouraged when you can’t socially distance.

According to Bentonville Council Member Octavio Sanchez, there are instances where a face covering can be required under this ordinance.

An example would be if a business requires a mask, patrons have to wear one.

There is not a perfect law, there is not a perfect ordinance, there is not a perfect decision on whatever you have to say, but this one is [very good]. OCTAVIO SANCHEZ, BENTONVILLE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER

Sanchez said this ordinance is what’s best for the city at this point in time.

Other council leaders said this ordinance shows their support for business owners.

“This is not a mandate this is simply an affirmation of what companies have a right to do in their private business in their private right as a business owner to enforce the rules in which they wish to do,” Bentonville Council Member Bill Burckart said.

As of July 14, this ordinance is in effect.

