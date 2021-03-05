Bentonville considers upgrades to water conservation efforts

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville considers upgrades to improve it’s water conservation efforts.

The city utility board toured the water resource recovery facility this afternoon.

The facility takes sewer water and cleans it, so it can be put back into the watershed.

Operations supervisor Chris Earl says the equipment is aging and could use improvements.

“It’s important because again we are protecting the downstream user. What water is on the planet is the only water on the planet so we need to protect what we got,” Earl said.

Earl says he hopes the utility board walked away with a better understanding of how important this facility is to the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers