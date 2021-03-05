Bentonville considers upgrades to water conservation efforts

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville considers upgrades to improve it’s water conservation efforts.

The city utility board toured the water resource recovery facility this afternoon.

The facility takes sewer water and cleans it, so it can be put back into the watershed.

Operations supervisor Chris Earl says the equipment is aging and could use improvements.



“It’s important because again we are protecting the downstream user. What water is on the planet is the only water on the planet so we need to protect what we got,” Earl said.

Earl says he hopes the utility board walked away with a better understanding of how important this facility is to the community.