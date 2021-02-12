Bentonville crews prepare for winter weather

KNWA

"We have out priority listing, but eventually all of the streets will be hit."

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Crews are working hard to ensure streets are prepared and ready for the winter weather ahead.

Snowy Road Taylor Edwards Bentonville_2567912093020013851

For the Bentonville Street Department, employees are putting in the hours to prep for Sunday’s winter weather forecast.

We’re going to be divided up into 10 people each, working 12-hour shifts.

TONY DAVIS, CITY OF BENTONVILLE STREET MANAGER

Bentonville Street Manager Tony Davis said 20 employees will be working the roads.

First on the list? Hills, bridges, and overpasses.

“We start with those first and foremost and get those pretreated first and even cleared first,” Davis said.

Next on the list? Crew members move on to popular streets.

“We have out priority listing, but eventually all of the streets will be hit,” he said.

Davis said he’s confident in the crew’s ability to help ensure the citizens of Bentonville are safe when they hit the roads.

We’re able to facilitate the clearing of the roads with the crew that we’ve got.

TONY DAVIS, CITY OF BENTONVILLE STREET MANAGER

Davis said one thing he would ask of the residents of Bentonville is to try and park in their driveways and not on the side of the street.

He said that helps crew members be a little more efficient in clearing the streets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers