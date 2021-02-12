Bentonville crews prepare for winter weather

"We have out priority listing, but eventually all of the streets will be hit."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Crews are working hard to ensure streets are prepared and ready for the winter weather ahead.

For the Bentonville Street Department, employees are putting in the hours to prep for Sunday’s winter weather forecast.

We’re going to be divided up into 10 people each, working 12-hour shifts. TONY DAVIS, CITY OF BENTONVILLE STREET MANAGER

Bentonville Street Manager Tony Davis said 20 employees will be working the roads.

First on the list? Hills, bridges, and overpasses.

“We start with those first and foremost and get those pretreated first and even cleared first,” Davis said.

Next on the list? Crew members move on to popular streets.

“We have out priority listing, but eventually all of the streets will be hit,” he said.

Davis said he’s confident in the crew’s ability to help ensure the citizens of Bentonville are safe when they hit the roads.

We’re able to facilitate the clearing of the roads with the crew that we’ve got. TONY DAVIS, CITY OF BENTONVILLE STREET MANAGER

Davis said one thing he would ask of the residents of Bentonville is to try and park in their driveways and not on the side of the street.

He said that helps crew members be a little more efficient in clearing the streets.