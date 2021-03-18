Bentonville Fire Department hosts vaccine clinic

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BENTONVILLE, Ark,. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville partnered with Northwest Health to put on a vaccine clinic today.

The event, which was hosted at Bentonville Fire Station No. 1, was open to everyone eligible under phases 1A and 1B.

In total, more than 1,000 people got their shots at the Bentonville fire station.

Deputy Chief Kevin Boydston said, “The people we encounter are very appreciative, very thankful. And we’re just tickled to death to be able to facilitate that and letting them get back to their normal life to some degree.”

Arkansas recently opened up vaccine eligibility for those in phase 1C.

