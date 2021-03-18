Bentonville Fire Department hosts vaccine clinic

BENTONVILLE, Ark,. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bentonville partnered with Northwest Health to put on a vaccine clinic today.
The event, which was hosted at Bentonville Fire Station No. 1, was open to everyone eligible under phases 1A and 1B.
In total, more than 1,000 people got their shots at the Bentonville fire station.
Deputy Chief Kevin Boydston said, “The people we encounter are very appreciative, very thankful. And we’re just tickled to death to be able to facilitate that and letting them get back to their normal life to some degree.”
Arkansas recently opened up vaccine eligibility for those in phase 1C.