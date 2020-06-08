Bentonville Mayor: “I have had the opportunity to visit with many concerned citizens”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Sunday, June 7, Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman released a statement in response to the recent protests.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman released the following statement to KNWA/KFTA:

To the Citizens of Bentonville:

In the last several days, I have had the opportunity to visit with many concerned citizens. I would like to take this time to communicate how I plan to move the City towards action. Our City will engage in both immediate and ongoing efforts to fulfill the promise of equality for all.

We as a community are hurting from recent events. We need to begin to heal. Our law enforcement officers also feel the pain. Despite this, they stand ready to protect and serve all members of this community.

I consider it part of my mission as Mayor to make sure the City of Bentonville is dedicated to bringing awareness to the issues which have become more clear with the killing of George Floyd. I am committed to working without community to have dialogue and establish a plan of action.

I have already begun to have conversations with many residents. In the next two weeks, I will be forming a plan to elevate and improve community involvement in these matters. This conversation will move beyond just a few meetings and be an ongoing commitment concerning issues of equality.

I do support peaceful protests as an important part of our First Amendment rights. I also do not condone violence or destruction of property. As our community would expect, our police will have a presence at protests when appropriate to protect the safety of all participants.

It is important to bring our community together, and I am proud to serve as your Mayor and represent the City of Bentonville.

Respectfully,

Mayor Stephanie Orman

City of Bentonville