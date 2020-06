The roads are expected to reopen by 6 p.m. on July 31.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting on Monday, June 29, a portion of two Bentonville streets will be closed for more than a month.

Courtesy of the City of Bentonville

Parts of Southwest Anglin and Southwest Adams Road will be closed off to traffic, according to the City of Bentonville.

The closures will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

