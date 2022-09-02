BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Bentonville School District has ended it’s increased pay rate for substitute teachers.

Friday is pay day for Bentonville Schools staff. One Bentonville substitute teacher, who talked with KNWA/FOX24 off camera, said they were shocked when they checked their bank account Friday morning to see it was not as high as their pay last year.

They said they were paid $126 per day last school year, and now they are getting paid $100 per day.

For context, with the previous rate, subs made about $22,000 a year before taxes if they worked every day of the school year. At $100 per day, subs stand to make about $4,000 less per year, at $18,000.

Bentonville School District Spokesperson, Leslee Wright, said the district increased pay for subs just for the 2021-22 school year as an incentive due to the pandemic. She said the money came from the Bentonville Schools’ operations budget.

The substitute teacher KNWA/FOX24 talked to felt not enough notice was given to them about the end of the pandemic pay, but Wright said it was all posted in October of last year, with an end date for the increased pay, on the school district’s website.

“They’re critically important to the fabric and the continuity of operations every single day,” said Trent Jones with Springdale Public Schools about the importance of substitute teachers.

Bentonville Schools isn’t the only district working to make sure it has enough substitute teachers.

“On average everyday, we need somewhere around 260 subs or so, and we mostly fill those spots, but it ebbs and flows,” he said. “It’s always a challenge though. Everybody’s going through the challenge of finding people and finding good people.”

The Bentonville substitute said they just want to make sure all teachers, including subs, are paid a living wage.

Jones hopes that as Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, all school districts will be able to benefit from getting more people who are willing to sub.

“Northwest Arkansas is growing at 150 people a day or something like that, so there’s new people coming in every day,” he said. “What we need to do is just help them understand, come and be a part of our family.”

