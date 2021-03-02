Bentonville schools loosen COVID-19 restrictions for sports

"It gives us the opportunity to use common sense and flexibility on our end."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Schools has loosened sporting event COVID-19 restrictions by expanding capacity from 33 percent to 50.

Bentonville Schools Athletic Director Scott Passmore said with the governor changing directives to guidelines, sporting events no longer need to close off every other row to fans — which allows 300 more people to go to basketball games.

Passmore said this is exciting news in the lead up to the conference tournament.

The directives were in a way that really took that high school atmosphere away from the kids and hopefully, this will bring some of that back. SCOTT PASSMORE, ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, BENTONVILLE SCHOOLS

Passmore said the school is over-staffing sporting events to make sure masks are worn and social distancing is being implemented.

“If people feel comfortable, go out and support your local ball teams,” Passmore said. “Those kids have worked awful hard, and we’re glad that we’ve been able to get this far and if you feel comfortable and safe, come out and support our teams.”