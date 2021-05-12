Bentonville schools to hold community forum on elementary schools rezoning proposal

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rezoning proposal could change which schools some Bentonville students can attend.

The school district will be holding a community forum Wednesday afternoon, at Bentonville West High School. This is for all parents who want to learn more about the rezoning and bring up any questions or concerns they may have.

The rezoning would impact elementary school students for the 2022- 2023 school year.

The district tells us the city’s population and surrounding area continue to grow and to keep up with the growth the district needs to rezone.

Bentonville Schools will also open its 13th elementary school in the fall of 2022.

Abby Bell has 4 kids in Bentonville schools and her two youngest kids will be impacted by the rezoning.

“I think we realized a few years back that it’s pretty much inevitable that the school boundaries are going to get rezoned somewhat frequently as Bentonville grows. And we have just kind of learned to get used to it,” said Bell.

Bell tells us she is comfortable with the school changes and feels very informed about what will take place.

Her 7-year-old boy has special needs and will be switching from Willowbrook to Central Park Elementary School.

He spends half of his day in special needs classes and the other half in general education classes. She says because of his needs, it would benefit him to stay in the same school.

“Just for the sense of familiarity, you know…the teachers that he knows, the building that he is used to. So, just like transition wise, it would make like a little bit easier for him and for us,” said Bell.

She adds that overall she is confident her kids will excel at their new schools and with the rezoning plan for the fall of 2022, they have plenty of time to prepare.

Her advice to parents who are concerned about the rezoning is to ask questions, get informed and make use of the community forum and school educators so they too can come to a comfortable place.

The current proposal is tentative but the district wants to provide families with as much information as possible.

Bentonville Rezoning Community Forum

Wednesday, May 12 @ 5:30pm

Bentonville West High School

Performing arts center

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

The district plans to Livestream the forum for those who cannot make it in person. The board is expected to vote on the new zones in June.