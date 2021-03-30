Bentonville seeking funding for infrastructure through special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is a major bond issue.

The city is seeking just under $20 million to finance improvements to the city’s infrastructure.

According to Bentonville officials, one of the areas in need of improvement is drainage.

This stems from some outdated infrastructure in areas like the downtown square, but it’s exacerbated by the recent boom in new development.

Dan Weese, engineer for the City of Bentonville said, “As you look out toward the southwest end of town for example, there’s some low water crossings on opal road that look like they’re in the middle of a cow pasture right now but, there’s seven different subdivisions going in just upstream from there. And if we don’t, those built right and get the bridges upgraded, there’ll be flooding happening there in five years.”

The Bentonville special election is scheduled for April 13th.