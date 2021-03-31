Bentonville teen opts to get vaccinated

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a teen who said he's happy to finally be able to help put an end to this pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Every Arkansan over the age of 16 can now decide if they want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



COURTESY OF MASON MIDDLETON

Mason Middleton, 17, of Bentonville, said if getting the vaccine means protecting his grandparents, he’ll be rolling up his sleeves soon to get one.

I feel like I should get it, just for the sake of everybody. MASON MIDDLETON, 17-YEAR-OLD GETTING THE VACCINE

Middleton said he was thrilled when Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday, March 30, that every Arkansan over the age of 16 was now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it was great that he let that happen,” he said.

THE MIDDLETONS

Middleton said his parents let him choose if he wanted to get vaccinated or not.

He said after weighing the pros and cons, he decided he would.

“A lot of people die from COVID, and I don’t really want to be the reason for any of that,” he said.

According to Dr. Joel Tumlison with the Arkansas Department of Health, since Middleton is under 18, he’ll only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“For 16 and 17-year-olds, they need to find out from wherever they are trying to get an appointment, [if they] have the Pfizer vaccine,” Dr. Tumlison said.

Regardless of not being able to choose which vaccine he can get, Middleton said he knew getting vaccinated was the way to go and he hopes more teens his age follow his lead.



COURTESY OF MASON MIDDLETON

I strongly think that it’d be a good idea because there is no harm in it, and I think it’s good for everyone to get. MASON MIDDLETON, 17-YEAR-OLD GETTING THE VACCINE

Dr. Tumlison said Arkansans 16 and 17 wanting to get vaccinated must have their parents’ permission.

He said what that looks like will vary by provider.