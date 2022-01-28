BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new group is working to address housing affordability in Bentonville.

The city council formed a housing affordability workgroup last year.

Its objectives include defining affordable housing and finding ways the city can affect the availability of more affordable homes.

One of the first things discussed in the meeting on January 28 was the fact that it’s not just people out of work who are affected by home prices in Bentonville.

“One thing that we are seeing now that is a very difficult thing is we work with families helping them move into self-sufficiency, but they can’t afford to live in Bentonville,” said workgroup member Debbie Martin.

This workgroup will host at least two workshops for specific comments this year, and it is expected to submit a written report to the city council by June 30.