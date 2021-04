BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— After more than a half-century, an old hospital in Bentonville has been demolished.

Opening in 1964, The Bates Memorial Hospital started out as a 35-bed hospital. In 1996, it merged with Northwest Medical Center to form Northwest Health.

Crews demolished the building this morning.

There is no word yet on what might go in it’s place.