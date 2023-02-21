FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas film director is paving the way for other black filmmakers in the industry and has the accolades to prove it.

Mike Day is living out his dream.

“Some of my favorite film directors include John Singleton who made Boyz n the Hood,” Day said. “You had Spike Lee [in] Do the Right Thing, and then F Gary Gary who did my favorite movie Friday.”

The University of Arkansas alum founded Dayvision Films in 2015. The goal is to give power and resources to black creators and their stories.

“I wanted to start something that was strictly for us and by us,” Day said.

Since 2015, Day has helped put together music videos, short films, and a Youtube series called “The Sextons,” which discusses postpartum depression. The series has racked up over 5k views and is now gearing up for season two.

“That was a personal project going through having my first child not knowing what these feelings are,” Day said.

Now, Day is working on a micro short film called, “Journey,” which highlights sexual assault in the photography and cinematography world.

“These are one of many projects that are head-on,” Day said. “Let’s have this uncomfortable conversation so we can move forward and have a better tomorrow.”

Day’s already leaving his mark on the community, locally, regionally, and nationally. He’s

won several awards including 2022’s AT&T Dream in Black, which recognizes movers and shakers.

“[The awards] do create this spark, they create this energy to keep going,” Day said. “But just the validation from my peers, from friends, from people in the community it says a lot and so I’m humbled by it.”

Day says he couldn’t do it without the support from his community, friends, and family. He only hopes to inspire more people to go after what they want.

“You have to admit to yourself that you are good enough,” Day said. “Second, I tell this to everyone, don’t be afraid to pull out your cell phone and start shooting.”

Day says to keep an eye on Dayvision’s social media for announcements about private screenings and pop-up shows. He says a new film will be coming out soon.