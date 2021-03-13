Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA holds a drive-thru Easter event

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local child mentoring organization held a drive-thru Easter event on March 13.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas handed out Easter baskets to kids in their program on Saturday.

The baskets were full of treats and toys donated by community partners.

They also donated books to kids to help inspire them to read.

Any time we can bring joy and give them something instead of always asking for something in return, it just brings a smile to our face. TAMMY SHAVER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

The donated books were sponsored by Centennial Bank and ties into the organization’s read-a-thon event, which will help the kids focus on their reading skills.