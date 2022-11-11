FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Big Paws of the Ozarks (BPOZ), a foster-based dog rescue, announces the upcoming expansion of Big Paws Academy’s dog training services available in Northwest Arkansas.

The Big Paws Academy training service will be accessible for any dog of any size and is not exclusively available to rescue dogs. A variety of affordable dog training options will be available for purchase, including one-off sessions, group training workshops, individual sessions, consultations, and board and train. Specific packages for behavior modification, leash manners or puppies will also be available for purchase.

The expanded Big Paws Academy dog training aims to help reduce the number of dogs surrendered to rescues or shelters by offering the training tools necessary for a happy, healthy and safe life for dogs and their owners. In addition, all profits from the academy will support the rescue operations for BPOZ.

“Big Paws of Ozarks is excited to announce the expansion of our dog training services available through Big Paws Academy,” said Kayla Mayes, executive director of Big Paws of the Ozarks. “Everyday we have to turn down requests for dogs to enter our rescue. We quickly realized in order to best serve our animal welfare community, we need to train more dogs and the people that love them. Having well-trained dogs in loving homes strengthens our entire animal welfare community.”

“I see every day the difference that training can make in a dog’s life,” said Matt Newton, director of training for Big Paws Academy. “If we can help dogs with behavioral or social issues then we can reduce the chances of that dog ending up in the shelter or rescue. We’re training dogs to be their best self and strengthen the bond with their owner.“

This announcement follows the initial establishment of the training facility in Dec. 2021. The facility is located in Fayetteville on Township Ave., and it serves as the home base for dog training consultations, dog group training workshops, rescue operations and individual dog.

For more information about Big Paws of the Ozarks and Big Paws Academy, visit https://www.bigpawsozarks.org/