BikeNWA hoping Slow the Streets campaign will boost economy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Administrators at BikeNWA said their Slow the Streets campaign was initially a response to the pandemic to help with social distancing, but it’s also being used as an opportunity to boost local businesses around the area.

BikeNWA’s Communication Director, Bianca Montoya said it’s goal is to make streets safer to travel without cars, while also creating wider spaces to allow for safe physical distancing.

But Montoya said they’ve also kept business around the area in mind.

“Some of the routes we have chosen, we have purposefully pulled it through some business districts are in the business districts so that some of these people can get the love, and so people can also get their safely,” Montoya said.

Montoya said streets are for everyone not just strictly cars, and using them in ways that will help the population she says will also help boost the economy back from the pandemic.