Black History Month: Church leaders at the forefront of social justice and change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – February is Black History Month, a time when communities recognize African Americans who’ve made significant contributions to society and a positive impact.

The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church has been in Fayetteville since the 1860’s and continues to serve as a pillar in the local community.

Church leaders tell me black history month is a celebration of all black heroes, past and present.

“The church has always been a constant for the black community. When all else fails, there’s always been the church,” said Pastor Curtiss Smith

“You look at the civil rights movement…. It was ministers, deacons and people involved in the church leading the way,” said Youth Pastor Stephen Ivey.

Ivey said church leaders have always been at the forefront of social justice and change.

“Some of the first black students to integrate the Fayetteville school system are members of our congregation,” said Ivey.

“When you look at the MLK council, when you look at getting the street name changed to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, those are black history things that are constantly taking place now,” said Smith.

Smith tells us the church is instrumental in not only sharing the beauty of black people and their accomplishments but also in creating it.

In fact, St. James which was founded by Squire Jehagen after he was freed from slavery and was one of the first integrated churches in Northwest Arkansas.

“We are constantly reminding folks of the contributions that African Americans have made in this country and we want to make sure that they know about it. So we pour into our youth and even into the adults,” said Smith

“We know of the famous people but when you get into the hidden figures you get another sense of dignity and you appreciate where you come from, said Ivey.

Smith said black history month is recognized in February but black history is a constant thread in the church. He said through faith, education, community partnerships and engagement St. James continues to find ways to be impactful in the community and better the lives of black people.

The church does host a special celebration in February to observe black history month. It will be different this year because of the pandemic and people will have to tune in from a screen.

This year’s theme is ‘From Struggle Comes Strength’. Every Sunday, starting February 7th, through the end of the month, there will be a different focus from living everyday with a passion and a purpose, to drawing strength from your faith.

It’s all about learning to see your struggles as lessons and opportunities to become a better and stronger version of yourself.

“We’re not blind and we see what is going on in the world today and so for people to have a place to come to get refreshed and renewed, empowered… we want to create that environment for people to feel like they can still make a difference in this world,” said Smith.

There will be musical, dance performances and panels with various local black pastors to discuss the past, current and future role of black churches in civil rights.

The last sunday will feature a reading of the well-known poem ‘Still I rise’ by Maya Angelou.

It will also feature the song which really became the anthem of the civil rights movement ‘We shall overcome’.

