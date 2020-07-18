‘Black Lives’ mural outside Trump Tower defaced for 3rd time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The day after a seminal civil rights leader and U.S. representative died, Arkansas legislators posted statements on his passing on their social media pages.

John Lewis, 80, died Friday after suffering from Stage IV cancer since December 2019. He was known for his leading role during the civil rights push during the 1960s and served as a U.S. representative in Georgia for more than two decades.