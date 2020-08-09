Boat catches fire on Beaver Lake, no injuries

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Beaver Lake Fire Dept. responded to a boat fire Sunday that happened south of Hwy. 12 Bridge, according to a Facebook post. Nobody was hurt in the fire.
Crews from Rocky Branch and Avoca also responded to the fire.
