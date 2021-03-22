Booneville woman dies in crash

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 58 year old Booneville woman died in a crash Friday on South State Highway 217 in Logan County.

According to the fatal accident report, at 2:18 p.m., Brenda M. Barnes turned north across the left lane without yielding to another car.

The car struck Barnes on the passenger side and Barnes was thrown off her motorcycle.

Both vehicles came to a stop in a ditch on the North side of South State Highway 217.

The report states the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry.