Bo’s Blessing receives $100,000 of Cares Act funds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Cares Act funds are being allocated in the state and one local non-profit selected to receive additional funding is Bo’s Blessings.

President and Founder of Bo’s Blessing, Jannie Layne, was excited to say her non-profit has been approved for $100,000.

For those who don’t know, Bo’s Blessings is a non-profit whose aim is to help support veterans in need of assistance. The funds allocated are more than three times what Bo’s was approved for in the first go-around, and Lanye says she couldn’t be more excited about the impact she’s going to be able to make in the veteran community.

“We’re working in thirteen categories, while last time we were limited to four. The last time was food, shelter, utilities, and Christmas. This time we are able to help with the dental cost, hair cuts, pet care, shelter expenses and it has been phenomenal,” says Layne.

She says the additional fund has also allowed Bo’s Blessings the ability to be able to extend its services to more rural areas If you’re a veteran who’s in need of some assistance Layne welcomes all to reach out.