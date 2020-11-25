Bo’s Blessings, Thanksgiving meals for veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bo’s Blessings, a local non-profit, is putting together Thanksgiving meals for veterans in need of some assistance this holiday season.

Founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne says this is the first year they have put together Thanksgiving dinners and hope to make a tradition of it.

Layne says, “we had a need to be more active for the holidays because haven’t been able to participate as much as they might have liked because of covid.”

The meals are being organized today with plans to hand-deliver them to more than ninety veterans and their families Tuesday, November 24th.

“food is something that people wont ask for,” says Rick Mckee.

Mckee is a Bo’s Blessings volunteer and he says he’s known Lanye since they were 6-years-old and when he heard what she was doing he felt he needed to get involved.

Mckee says, “I don’t want any vet to go hungry.”

The heart and soul behind this non-profit is Bo. Layne’s son who was killed after serving 12 years in the Army.

Layne says, “she is not a gold star mother, just a mother who buried her only son and felt the need to carry on his story by supporting others who have served.”

Bo’s Blessing is also looking to put together care packages for veterans at the VA for Christmas and if you’re interested in getting involved or donating you can do so on their Facebook page.