Bostons Children’s Hospital launches Digital Wellness Lab

BOSTON, Mass. (KNWA/KFTA) — Boston Children’s Hospital announced the launch of the Digital Wellness Lab, a research program to help parents and teachers understand the effects technology has on children.

The program is led by Boston Children’s Hospital pediatrician Dr. Michael Rich. The lab will share scientifically proven guidance on how to make the most of technology and media to help parents raise their children.

The Digital Wellness Lab released its 2021 Family Digital Wellness Guide. The guide was created to address concerns, and clarify confusion around the digital lives of children.

A pulse survey was conducted to measure how the pandemic lockdown has affected families’ digital behaviors and wellness.

Rich says one of its main goals is to be a reliable, trustworthy source of information. “What we’re interested in is how we are changed by the screens we use and how we use them. And we want to hear from you. How can we share your discoveries with other parents and really work this problem together because none of us can do it on our own, ” Rich said.

More information can be found on their website.