FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run in Fayetteville on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 7:18 p.m. near Cleveland and Sunset. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, Fayetteville Police Lt. Tim Shepherd said.

This is a developing story.