Bridge housing community set to open in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New Beginnings is a bridge housing community meant to help people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

The community features 20 homes for individuals and couples. The homes are temporary houses for the residents until they can find a permanent home. Kevin Fitzpatrick, co-founder, said the new community will be a big help for its residents.

“It will allow safety and security, sanitation and all the things that they don’t have in the woods, and give them time to sort of reboot,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said the project has been years in the making and New Beginnings will welcome its first residents on Monday. It will provide case management and community resources for the residents. New Beginnings will also help the residents find permanent homes.

Each of the homes comes with air conditioning, a bed and other necessities.