Bud Walton Arena opens for early voting, for a few days only

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting Thursday, voters will have a few new locations to cast their ballots in Washington County.

The Bud Walton Arena is making its debut this election season, opening its doors at 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

Washington County, Director of Elections, Jennifer Price said for years the U of A has requested a polling site on campus and this year, it all worked out.

Price said the Bud Walton Arena gives them plenty of space to work with and election staff is planning for a high turnout.

All of the voting equipment was set up Wednesday morning, including 11 voting machines and 3 check-in stations on the concourse, allowing plenty of room for voters to remain socially distant.

“You know it’s not just for the students or faculty at the university. They have made it so that parking is accessible for anyone in the county at any of the lots located around Bud Walton. So, we are very excited to offer this opportunity to everyone in Washington County,” said Price.

There are about a dozen locations people can go and cast their votes, 4 of them will only be open a few days, on limited schedules and it all comes down to the amount of resources available.

“Sometimes we don’t have enough equipment or we don’t have enough poll workers to be able to fully staff all of these extra locations for the full two weeks time period. So that’s why we do the limited early voting and Bud Walton worked out for the first week.”

Bud Walton Arena, Rise Physical Therapy and Elmdale Baptist church all open Thursday through Saturday, for this week only.

The Lincoln Community Center will open next week on Thursday and Friday only.

We’ve already seen record numbers for early voting in Washington County and Price said the commission is glad to have this location open to accommodate more voters.

If you are making your way to the Bud Walton Arena, be sure to look for ‘vote here’ signs, the polling site is through the west entrance which faces Razorback Boulevard.