Budweiser and Dwyane Wade team up to create Budweiser Zero

Budweiser today unveiled its first zero alcohol brew, Budweiser Zero.

Developed and co-founded in partnership with NBA legend, entrepreneur and advocate, Dwyane Wade, this zero-sugar, 50 calorie beverage has the same full-flavored taste you can expect from Budweiser with zero percent ABV.

Co-founder and longtime Budweiser partner Dwyane Wade helped define Budweiser Zero’s core attributes, including the design of the sleek packaging.

Leveraging his ties to the sports world, Wade helped create Budweiser Zero with the athlete in mind: someone who wants the great taste of a Budweiser without the after-effects of alcohol, particularly while training or in season.

This new brew from Budweiser is both for athletes and consumers who want to enjoy a beer or two, without the alcohol, during any occasion.