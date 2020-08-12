Buffalo National River Announces Temporary Closure to the Upper Pruitt Day Use Area

Northwest Arkansas – For the safety of all visitors, and at the request of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), Buffalo National River will temporarily close the Upper Pruitt Day Use. Area.

ARDOT has entered a new project phase in the Highway 7 bridge replacement at Pruitt in Newton County and has requested this temporary closure to ensure the safety of motorists, workers, and Buffalo National River visitors during construction.

This temporary closure includes the Upper Pruitt Day Use Area picnic tables, restrooms, Buffalo River Trail (BRT) trailhead and the Upper Pruitt river access point. These areas will remain closed for several months, as construction operations warrant. The river itself will remain open for boaters passing through, as water levels allow, but boaters may be asked to wait by construction crews, until they can safely pass beneath the bridge construction operations.

Pruitt Landing remains open and accessible to visitors. Nearby, still available swimming areas include locations at Ozark and Steel Creek Campground.

For more information on the temporary closure and alternative recreating areas click here