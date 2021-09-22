Burn ban issued in Crawford County

CRAWFORD Co., Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap issued a burn ban for the county effective immediately.

Under a burn ban, open burning is against the law until the ban is terminated.

“Judge Gilstrap stated that for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the County [sic], all outdoor burning is banned until such time as relief from the dry conditions is provided,” Gilstrap said in a press release. “We urge all citizens to work together to protect the lives and property, themselves, their families and their neighbors.”

The ban will remain until “sufficient rain has reduced the fire hazard,” the release said.

People who openly burn in the county will be prosecuted.

