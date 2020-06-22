‘Burning Noose’ sno-cone flavor causes controversy in Pittsburgh, KS

PITTSBURGH, Kan. (KSNF, KODE) — Tropical Sno in Pittsburgh has been serving nearly 600 flavors of shaved ice for 28 years. A social media post over one questionable flavor on the menu is, “bringing the heat.”

A number of people are upset about a flavor called, “burning noose,” which offers a combination of grape, watermelon and cotton candy.

“During these times, the name seems pretty discriminatory, the flavor being the, ‘burning noose,'” said Michael Rodriguez, who lives in Pittsburgh.

David Schaper owns Tropical Sno, and he said the name wasn’t his idea. He picked it up from a local kid about a decade ago.

“A young African-American man, 10 or more years ago, came with his friend, they would come, with friends and he wanted to make this flavor,” Schaper said.

Keenan Carter said he was a kid when he created the name, and he came to Schaper’s defense after seeing comments online.

“We saw the opportunity to make a flavor there,” Carter said. “We thought it would be fun, so you know, we go down there trying to think of what flavors we would put into it and we came up with the burning noose.”

Carter said he was young, and it was never his intention to hurt anyone.

“I really truly, want to apologize because I meant no harm and I did not mean for any of this to happen,” Carter said.

Schaper agreed, and he’s removed the flavor and replaced it with a new one called, “Busy Bee.”

“If somebody wants to rename it or something like that, then we can talk about doing that but other than that, we’re not going to have the flavor anymore,” Schaper said.